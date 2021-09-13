Over the summer, the Atlantic FFA participated in several different livestock judging contests across the area; all of which at county fairs. Livestock judging is all about analyzing animals, whether that be beef, swine, sheep, or goat, and how they compare with one another as well as how they compare to an ideal standard. At most local events, teams up to four will place four animals in the most optimal order, while at state events and above, contestants will have to give specific reasoning for their choices.
The first contest that members attended was at the Adams County Fair in Corning. Team members Aspen Niklasen, Bryan York, Daniel Freund and Dylan Comes placed seventh overall. The next contest the Atlantic FFA chapter attended was at the Montgomery County Fair in Red Oak. Team members consisted of Daniel Freund, Bret Dreager, the team placed fourth overall. McKenna placed fifth overall in the Individual portion of the contest
The third contest of the season was the Audubon County Fair in Audubon. Two teams competed in the contest, Team two consisting of Reid Woodward, Lola Comes and Malena Woodwar placed eighth. Team one that consisted of McKenna Sontag, Dylan Comes and Brett Dreager placed ninth overall. Individually Malena Woodward placed 6th overall and McKenna placed 10th.
At the Adair County Fair, the team of at the Adair County Dan Freund, Dylan Comes, Cooper Jipsen, Lola Comes, McKenna Sonntag placed fifth. Newcomer to the team Lola Comes said, “My focus has been cattle because that is what I love to work with, but livestock judging has opened my eyes to other varieties of livestock. “
Last warm up before Districts was Page County Fair at Clarinda. Dylan Comes led the team with a ninth place individually, Daniel Freund, Cooper Jipsen and McKenna Sonntag placed seventh. Sonntag said, “Livestock judging was a great opportunity to learn even more about each livestock species and have a lot of fun together “
The Southwest FFA Districts Contest was held at the Cass County Fair this year. Atlantic FFA team 1 consisting of Malena Woodward, Cooper Jipsen, McKenna Sonntag and Bret Dreager placed fifth at the SW District FFA livestock judging contest at the Cass County Fair. Malena placed fourth individually and Cooper placed ninth. Atlantic FFA team 2 consisting of Ried Woodward, Brock Henderson, Lola Comes and Dan Freund placed seventh at the SW District FFA livestock judging contest today at the Cass County Fair.
Finally at the Iowa FFA State Livestock Judging Career Development Event, McKenna Sonntag, Dylan Comes and Malena Woodward placed 25th out of 46 chapters earning a Silver rating. Atlantic FFA Advisor Mr Eric Miller said, “the contest was very competitive. There were only 25 points separating 10th and 25th. I am very happy with how far the team has come this year. The three individuals competed in placing breeding and market classes of beef, swine, sheep and goats; keep/cull and oral reasons classes; and a general knowledge test.
In the upcoming months Atlantic FFA will attend two more Livestock Judging Contests, the Guthrie County Fair and the Clay County Fair. If you are interested, talk to Mr. Miller or any of the FFA Officers. Anyone is welcome to join FFA.