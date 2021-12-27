EXIRA — They are having a little boom.
Lexi Christensen, Exira City Clerk, said she thinks all the new businesses coming opening up in Exira are “great.”
Four new businesses held ribbon cuttings on Tuesday, Dec. 14, and more are in the works, Christensen said.
“It started with Dollar General, and now here we are,” she said.
The Buck Snort Restaurant opened in October, offering burgers, sandwiches, pizza, appetizers and a bar, and was one of the four holding a ribbon cutting that day.
Another was Red Barn Auto Sales, located at the former Red Barn Restaurant just off Highway 71, west of Exira.
Rodney and Mona Petersen and locals enjoyed the great weather for another outdoor ribbon cutting. Rodney’s new business features used cars and trucks of all makes and models and opened in September.
Farmhouse Fashions at 115 West Washington in Exira opened recently, offering women’s fashions and accessories. Tracy Paulsen is the owner and plans to start remodeling the back of the store in January to add used clothing on consignment for children to adults. Farmhouse Fashions also has a vendor booth in Elk Horn at the Egg Krate and sells online as well.
Studio Samantha Art & Gift Shop is next door at 111 West Washington Street and will officially open in March. A Grand Opening planned for March 18. Owner Samantha Carey came to Exira from Texas, and offers curbside pickup and online sales for now until her full opening in March. She will offer a little bit of everything: bath and body items, perfume, lotions, candles, kitchenware, unique and custom illustrations and eventually art supplies and more. Samantha and her daughter live above the studio, have family in the area who were also present for the ribbon cutting.
Other businesses in the works include the BigDeal Suds laundromat, next to the Buck Snort, and The Stalk Chiropractic and Health, with Dr. Chase Petersen, DC, who will be located at 106 West Washington.
“With all this, all of the buildings on main street will be full,” she said.
The Exira City Council will also be looking at expanding available housing during their January board meeting.
Christensen said they were considering building some houses on lots next to the Dollar General, but tabled discussion until after the first of the year because of a new council member coming on board.
The council approved adding a line of credit with Exchange State Bank that would cover the expenses for the housing project during their December meeting.