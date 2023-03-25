Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors visit TS Bank

Pictured are ambassadors (pictured left to right) Abby Becker, Kelsey Stupfell, Sue Liston, Adriana Mendez, Jennifer McEntaffer, Bill Saluk, Megan Sramek, Kathie Hockenberry, BJ Hart, Amanda Hansen, Beth Spieker, Carlie Dunlap, Jolene Roecker, Dolly Bergmann, Jo Beth Jensen, Kelli Hecker, Tori Gibson, Ann Johnk, Donnie Drennan, Alex McAfee, Krysta Hanson, Julie Waters, Lacey Sampson, Bailey Smith, Jim Kickland, Dan Rossell, Kelsey Beschorner, John Bricker, Dave Wise, Graydon Schmidt and Brent Mullen.

The Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by TS Bank on Thursday, March 23. Ambassadors helped welcome new staff and celebrate 100 years of TS Bank serving Southwest Iowa.

