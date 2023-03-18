AUDUBON — City of Audubon residents will see a $1.42 per $1,000 increase in the property tax levy in the Fiscal 2024 budget, and the council set a public hearing on the budget on April 10.
Audubon City Council sets Public Hearing for Property Tax Levy
- By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer
