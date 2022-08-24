To a happy couple on their Golden Anniversary. 50 years ago on Sept. 2, 1972, Rick Linfor and Kathy Schaaf Linfor made a sacred vow. Through faith, hope and love they have endured an everlasting marriage. They are celebrating from now and throughout the years a place in time that few will understand. It takes strength to really build a true love that lasts a lifetime. We are so proud that you have reached this milestone. You truly have been blessed. The roots of a family tree begin with two hearts. Together they built a family; Heather, Michelle, Kim (Jason), Mike (Stacie), Richard (Stephanie) and their grandchildren Dylan, Jaden, Dawson, Jersey, Wyatt, Harper, Breanna, Phoenix and Xander. Their beloved dog Lucky and many other four legged children. From cruising around town, cheering on the 49ers and the days you could go skating, we congratulate you on 50 years of unforgettable moments and wish you the very best. The two of you make a difference in all of our lives. A true love story. As family we will celebrate... Linfor Strong.
