Miller Boys earn Eagle Scout Rank

Landon and Logan Miller earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank a Scout can achieve and one that only 2 % of Scouts earn, on Sept. 22. They are the sons of Darren and Lynnette Miller and brothers to Mackenzie. They are the grandsons of David and Karen Miller, Gary and Paula Jameson, Tony and Ruth Hunolt, Robert and the late Millie Miller, the late Pamela Mennes, Dennis Linfor, Richard Juhl and Richard Jameson. The boys are baptized and members of the First United Methodist Church in Atlantic.
