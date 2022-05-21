AUDUBON — The Audubon City Council will hold a special meeting to discuss financing for bonds for the new fire station and renovation of the city pool, along with possibly approving the hiring of a new public works director on Monday, May 23.
The council has been considering bonding for the construction of the new fire station and renovation work for the city pool.
City Clerk Joe Foran said “the USDA wants us to decide how much funding we want,” from the bonds for the projects. He said the board would have to continue to discuss the issue so that they could move forward on the bond.
In other business, the council may be approving the hiring of a new public works director.
Shawn Bohlmann, the previous director, retired at the end of March, Foran said. “This morning (Mayor Barb Jacobsen) said by Monday she should have the name of the individual,” ready for the board to consider and approve.
The meeting will be held at city hall at 5:30 p.m.