ATLANTIC — It starts with pancakes and ends with a parade — but it’s all about a serious topic — fire prevention.
The annual Fireman’s Donation Breakfast will be at the Atlantic Fire Station on Sunday, Oct. 3, starting at 7 a.m. and running through noon.
COVID-19 concerns caused the cancellation of both the annual breakfast and parade last year, but the Atlantic firemen will be serving up pancakes, eggs and sausage for a free will donation on Sunday, this year.
Organizations might want to start planning now — as the annual Firemens’ Parade will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9.
Parade line up is at 4 p.m. and the parade will begin at 6 p.m.
There’s plenty of space to stake out a good parade watching location. The parade runs south along Chestnut Street to Sixth Street, then heads north on Walnut Street.
There will be cash prizes awarded to the best float.
The annual breakfast raises funds for the fireman’s parade and other fire prevention activities held during the week, like fire station visits and fire truck rides for kids.