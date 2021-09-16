Sept. 9
The weekly meeting of Kiwanis Club of Atlantic was held on Sept. 9, at Pizza Ranch. Member Carol Seddon arranged the program on the Aviation program offered at Atlantic Schools. Lisa Sonntag shared the first year’s curriculum, exploring aviation and aerospace, physics of flying, and more. Taylor Williams, second year instructor focuses on application of knowledge, investigations, Military route and more. Third year instructor, Bryce Smith, focuses on how this knowledge can lead into different career paths, such as mechanic, pilot, investigator, military, etc.
Upcoming programs include a YMCA update, Baxter Cycle news and Youth Protection Guidelines. Sept. 23 at 6 p.m., officers for the 2021-2022 club will be installed. The feature speaker is Steve Siemens, a well-known motivational speaker.
Sept. 30 at noon Kiwanis will honor our ministerial people with lunch and program at First Church of Christ.
Kiwanis Club of Atlantic meets each Thursday at noon at Pizza Ranch and guests are always welcome.