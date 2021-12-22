Mrs. Schuler’s Class
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly: Nice
For Christmas this year:
I want a toy car.
I need a pan.
I’ll wear a hat.
I’ll read a horse book
And I’d really love for you to bring a drone with a camera.
Thank you!
Love, Luke Stogdill
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly: Nice
For Christmas this year:
I want spiderman.
I need markers.
I’ll wear a Christmas shirt.
I’ll read a robot book.
And I’d really love for you to bring an ornament book.
Thank you!
Love, Darsh Chaudhari
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly: Nice
For Christmas this year:
I want a baby alive doll.
I need dresses.
I’ll wear shoes
I’ll read a reindeer book.
And I’d really love for you to bring Polly Pockets.
Thank you!
Love, Aubrey Gary
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly: Nice
For Christmas this year:
I want a nerf gun.
I need shorts.
I’ll wear a red shirt.
I’ll read a dinosaur book.
And I’d really love for you to bring Mario stuff.
Thank you!
Love, Phoenix Ressler
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly: Nice
For Christmas this year:
I want a Rainbow High doll.
I need nothing.
I’ll wear a Santa hat.
I’ll read Dora the Explorer.
And I’d really love for you to bring markers.
Thank you!
Love, Reese Young
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly: Nice
For Christmas this year:
I want a black monster truck.
I need pants.
I’ll wear pajamas.
I’ll read No More Carrots.
And I’d really love for you to bring a batman robot.
Thank you!
Love, Kerkmann Knuth
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly: Nice
For Christmas this year:
I want a toy truck.
I need clothes.
I’ll wear a dinosaur shirt.
I’ll read a dinosaur book.
And I’d really love for you to bring a toy dinosaur.
Thank you!
Love, Xander Dolberg
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly: Nice
For Christmas this year:
I want a fake make-up kit.
I need new shoes.
I’ll wear purple leggings.
I’ll read No David book.
And I’d really love for you to bring a Paw Patrol watch.
Thank you!
Love, Olivia Nachtman
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly: Nice
For Christmas this year:
I want a car to drive.
I need pants.
I’ll wear a onesie.
I’ll read a counting book.
And I’d really love for you to bring a ticket to a trampoline park.
Thank you!
Love, Avadah Clark
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly: Nice
For Christmas this year:
I want Minecraft video game.
I need clothes.
I’ll wear Mario clothes.
I’ll read a Minecraft book.
And I’d really love for you to bring a Godzilla toy.
Thank you!
Love, Brennan Williams
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly: Naughty
For Christmas this year:
I want Iron Man Lego set.
I need socks.
I’ll wear a shark sweatshirt.
I’ll read a Christmas book.
And I’d really love for you to bring a costume.
Thank you!
Love, Mason Clark
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly: Nice
For Christmas this year:
I want slime.
I need pants.
I’ll wear new shoes.
I’ll read a book about Americans.
And I’d really love for you to bring a ninja action figure.
Thank you!
Love, Saul Medina
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly: Nice
For Christmas this year:
I want a Barbie camper.
I need clothes.
I’ll wear a unicorn shirt.
I’ll read a book about winter.
And I’d really love for you to bring ice cream.
Thank you!
Love, Sage Olsen
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly: Nice
For Christmas this year:
I want a snow globe.
I need clothes.
I’ll wear a shirt with a rainbow.
I’ll read a book about snow.
And I’d really love for you to bring fruit.
Thank you!
Love, Harper Rasmussen
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly: Nice
For Christmas this year:
I want a tablet.
I need Pokémon stacks.
I’ll wear a shirt with bells that jingle.
I’ll read Dora books.
And I’d really love for you to bring a dirt bike.
Thank you!
Love, Rebecka George
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly: Nice
For Christmas this year:
I want a make-up vanity.
I need Barbie clothes.
I’ll wear a Christmas ballgown.
I’ll read animal books.
And I’d really love for you to bring a pony cycle that you ride.
Thank you!
Love, Genevieve Hawkins
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly: Nice
For Christmas this year:
I want a Barbie dream house.
I need blankets.
I’ll wear a Belle princess dress.
I’ll read princess stories.
And I’d really love for you to bring a Barbie camper.
Thank you!
Love, Faythlyn Shinkle
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly: Nice
For Christmas this year:
I want a Barbie dream house.
I need Capri Suns.
I’ll wear a Christmas dress.
I’ll read Little Red Riding Hood.
And I’d really love for you to bring a unicorn ornament.
Thank you!
Love, Emma Kern
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly: Nice
For Christmas this year:
I want a Barbie dream house.
I need paint.
I’ll wear Christmas PJs.
I’ll read a Christmas book.
And I’d really love for you to bring a big toy reindeer to ride.
Thank you!
Love, Jorja Frederiksen
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly: Nice
For Christmas this year:
I want a squirt gun.
I need a pet lizard.
I’ll wear unicorn PJs.
I’ll read a new Paw Patrol book.
And I’d really love for you to bring a nerf gun.
Thank you!
Love, Sadie Grooms
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly: Nice
For Christmas this year:
I want a pet lizard.
I need a chew toy for the pet lizard.
I’ll wear a lizard scale shirt.
I’ll read a lizard book.
And I’d really love for you to bring an animal wolverine toy.
Thank you!
Love, Owen Niemann
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly: Nice
For Christmas this year:
I want s golden airplane toy.
I need a game.
I’ll wear a golden shirt.
I’ll read a Christmas tree book.
And I’d really love for you to bring pretend snow.
Thank you!
Love, Colt McCall
Mrs. Mosier’s class
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly nice.
For Christmas this year:
I want a toy dog.
I need smelly markers.
I’ll wear a unicorn shirt.
I’ll read “It’s a Butterfly.”
And I’d really love for you to bring an Elsa watch.
Thank you!
Love,
Adele Sempek
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly nice.
For Christmas this year:
I want smelly markers.
I need clothes.
I’ll wear dinosaur clothes.
I’ll read “Catch Me if you can.”
And I’d really love for you to bring a Five Nights of Freddy watch.
Thank you!
Love,
Jonah Andersen
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly nice.
For Christmas this year:
I want Mickey Mouse toys.
I need new shoes.
I’ll wear a sweater.
I’ll read a sweet story.
And I’d really love for you to bring a light up necklace.
Thank you!
Love,
James Napier
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly nice.
For Christmas this year:
I want an American Girl Doll Toyset.
I need food for people who do not have enough food.
I’ll wear a Mrs. Clause dress.
I’ll read “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
And I’d really love for you to bring a wooden Chelsea doll house.
Thank you!
Love,
Finley Kate Pieken
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly nice.
For Christmas this year:
I want an apple watch.
I need new clothes.
I’ll wear a green hat.
I’ll read “Candy Counting Numbers.”
And I’d really love for you to bring a RC car.
Thank you!
Love,
Declan Archibald
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly nice.
For Christmas this year:
I want a RC car.
I need socks.
I’ll wear a waterbottle and a muscle shirt.
I’ll read “Alligator Books.”
And I’d really love for you to bring a dirt bike.
Thank you!
Love,
Easton Sonntag
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly nice.
For Christmas this year:
I want a legos.
I need new shoes.
I’ll wear a gingerbread clothes.
I’ll read “Where’s Waldo.”
And I’d really love for you to bring Star Wars Toys.
Thank you!
Love,
Jacob Beall
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly nice.
For Christmas this year:
I want an Elsa doll.
I need a new shirt.
I’ll wear new boots.
I’ll read “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
And I’d really love for you to bring a new notebook.
Thank you!
Love,
Kennedy Schuler
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly nice.
For Christmas this year:
I want pop its.
I need a snow coat.
I’ll wear a shirt.
I’ll read “Froggy Goes to the Doctor.”
And I’d really love for you to bring Hot Wheels cars.
Thank you!
Love,
Dayton Schelle
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly nice.
For Christmas this year:
I want a waterbottle.
I need crayons.
I’ll wear an Elsa dress.
I’ll read “Happy” books.
And I’d really love for you to bring a unicorn watch.
Thank you!
Love,
Korra Meek
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly nice.
For Christmas this year:
I want an American Girl Doll.
I need new shoes and pants.
I’ll wear my star clothes.
I’ll read “Ten Apples up on Top.”
And I’d really love for you to bring a new backpack.
Thank you!
Love,
Arianna Vasquez
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly nice.
For Christmas this year:
I want a real pony.
I need a winter shirt.
I’ll wear new winter boots.
I’ll read “Berry Merry Christmas.”
And I’d really love for you to bring a princess dress.
Thank you!
Love,
Kodi Jo Frederiksen
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly nice.
For Christmas this year:
I want Elsa doll.
I need a new shirt.
I’ll wear a Chiefs shirt.
I’ll read “Berry Merry Chirstmas.”
And I’d really love for you to bring a pony.
Thank you!
Love,
Avangalign Silence
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly nice.
For Christmas this year:
I want a RC car.
I need glue sticks.
I’ll wear a belt.
I’ll read “Dinosaur books.”
And I’d really love for you to bring a real dirt bike.
Thank you!
Love,
Izaiha Miller
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly nice.
For Christmas this year:
I want puzzles.
I need a waterbottle.
I’ll wear Christmas pink clothes.
I’ll read “Nursery Rhymes Books.”
And I’d really love for you to bring a baby doll.
Thank you!
Love,
Myesam Rax
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly nice.
For Christmas this year:
I want a stuffed unicorn.
I need an umbrella.
I’ll wear light up shoes.
I’ll read “Snowmen at Christmas.”
And I’d really love for you to bring a big toy Barbie.
Thank you!
Love,
Kenzie Jessen
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly nice.
For Christmas this year:
I want a new pencil box.
I need new clothes.
I’ll wear a Santa necklace.
I’ll read “ABC’s of Christmas.”
And I’d really love for you to bring a watch.
Thank you!
Love,
Mckenna Anderson
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly nice.
For Christmas this year:
I want Jack-in-the-box.
I need a new hat.
I’ll wear a Santa dress.
I’ll read “How to Catch an Elf.”
And I’d really love for you to bring an umbrella.
Thank you!
Love,
Rayleigh Smith
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly nice.
For Christmas this year:
I want X-box 12.
I need snowpants.
I’ll wear a new hat.
I’ll read “Rudolph Books.”
And I’d really love for you to bring 100 “V bucks” for video games.
Thank you!
Love,
Drew Strouth
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly nice.
For Christmas this year:
I want it to snow.
I need food.
I’ll wear a necklace.
I’ll read “Desert Exploring Books.”
And I’d really love for you to bring a Barbie Camper.
Thank you!
Love,
Kaysah Duranceau
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly nice.
For Christmas this year:
I want a doll.
I need a waterbottle.
I’ll wear an Anna dress.
I’ll read “Butterfly Books.”
And I’d really love for you to bring a Frozen watch.
Thank you!
Love,
Kassandra Ozuna
Dear Santa,
This year I have been mostly nice.
For Christmas this year:
I want preston.com merchandise.
I need a sweater.
I’ll wear a new hat.
I’ll read “Pete the Cat Saves Christmas.”
And I’d really love for you to bring a 100 “V Bucks” for video games.
Thank you!
Love,
Blake Nichols