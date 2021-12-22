Mrs. Schuler’s Class

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly: Nice

For Christmas this year:

I want a toy car.

I need a pan.

I’ll wear a hat.

I’ll read a horse book

And I’d really love for you to bring a drone with a camera.

Thank you!

Love, Luke Stogdill

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly: Nice

For Christmas this year:

I want spiderman.

I need markers.

I’ll wear a Christmas shirt.

I’ll read a robot book.

And I’d really love for you to bring an ornament book.

Thank you!

Love, Darsh Chaudhari

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly: Nice

For Christmas this year:

I want a baby alive doll.

I need dresses.

I’ll wear shoes

I’ll read a reindeer book.

And I’d really love for you to bring Polly Pockets.

Thank you!

Love, Aubrey Gary

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly: Nice

For Christmas this year:

I want a nerf gun.

I need shorts.

I’ll wear a red shirt.

I’ll read a dinosaur book.

And I’d really love for you to bring Mario stuff.

Thank you!

Love, Phoenix Ressler

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly: Nice

For Christmas this year:

I want a Rainbow High doll.

I need nothing.

I’ll wear a Santa hat.

I’ll read Dora the Explorer.

And I’d really love for you to bring markers.

Thank you!

Love, Reese Young

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly: Nice

For Christmas this year:

I want a black monster truck.

I need pants.

I’ll wear pajamas.

I’ll read No More Carrots.

And I’d really love for you to bring a batman robot.

Thank you!

Love, Kerkmann Knuth

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly: Nice

For Christmas this year:

I want a toy truck.

I need clothes.

I’ll wear a dinosaur shirt.

I’ll read a dinosaur book.

And I’d really love for you to bring a toy dinosaur.

Thank you!

Love, Xander Dolberg

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly: Nice

For Christmas this year:

I want a fake make-up kit.

I need new shoes.

I’ll wear purple leggings.

I’ll read No David book.

And I’d really love for you to bring a Paw Patrol watch.

Thank you!

Love, Olivia Nachtman

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly: Nice

For Christmas this year:

I want a car to drive.

I need pants.

I’ll wear a onesie.

I’ll read a counting book.

And I’d really love for you to bring a ticket to a trampoline park.

Thank you!

Love, Avadah Clark

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly: Nice

For Christmas this year:

I want Minecraft video game.

I need clothes.

I’ll wear Mario clothes.

I’ll read a Minecraft book.

And I’d really love for you to bring a Godzilla toy.

Thank you!

Love, Brennan Williams

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly: Naughty

For Christmas this year:

I want Iron Man Lego set.

I need socks.

I’ll wear a shark sweatshirt.

I’ll read a Christmas book.

And I’d really love for you to bring a costume.

Thank you!

Love, Mason Clark

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly: Nice

For Christmas this year:

I want slime.

I need pants.

I’ll wear new shoes.

I’ll read a book about Americans.

And I’d really love for you to bring a ninja action figure.

Thank you!

Love, Saul Medina

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly: Nice

For Christmas this year:

I want a Barbie camper.

I need clothes.

I’ll wear a unicorn shirt.

I’ll read a book about winter.

And I’d really love for you to bring ice cream.

Thank you!

Love, Sage Olsen

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly: Nice

For Christmas this year:

I want a snow globe.

I need clothes.

I’ll wear a shirt with a rainbow.

I’ll read a book about snow.

And I’d really love for you to bring fruit.

Thank you!

Love, Harper Rasmussen

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly: Nice

For Christmas this year:

I want a tablet.

I need Pokémon stacks.

I’ll wear a shirt with bells that jingle.

I’ll read Dora books.

And I’d really love for you to bring a dirt bike.

Thank you!

Love, Rebecka George

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly: Nice

For Christmas this year:

I want a make-up vanity.

I need Barbie clothes.

I’ll wear a Christmas ballgown.

I’ll read animal books.

And I’d really love for you to bring a pony cycle that you ride.

Thank you!

Love, Genevieve Hawkins

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly: Nice

For Christmas this year:

I want a Barbie dream house.

I need blankets.

I’ll wear a Belle princess dress.

I’ll read princess stories.

And I’d really love for you to bring a Barbie camper.

Thank you!

Love, Faythlyn Shinkle

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly: Nice

For Christmas this year:

I want a Barbie dream house.

I need Capri Suns.

I’ll wear a Christmas dress.

I’ll read Little Red Riding Hood.

And I’d really love for you to bring a unicorn ornament.

Thank you!

Love, Emma Kern

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly: Nice

For Christmas this year:

I want a Barbie dream house.

I need paint.

I’ll wear Christmas PJs.

I’ll read a Christmas book.

And I’d really love for you to bring a big toy reindeer to ride.

Thank you!

Love, Jorja Frederiksen

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly: Nice

For Christmas this year:

I want a squirt gun.

I need a pet lizard.

I’ll wear unicorn PJs.

I’ll read a new Paw Patrol book.

And I’d really love for you to bring a nerf gun.

Thank you!

Love, Sadie Grooms

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly: Nice

For Christmas this year:

I want a pet lizard.

I need a chew toy for the pet lizard.

I’ll wear a lizard scale shirt.

I’ll read a lizard book.

And I’d really love for you to bring an animal wolverine toy.

Thank you!

Love, Owen Niemann

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly: Nice

For Christmas this year:

I want s golden airplane toy.

I need a game.

I’ll wear a golden shirt.

I’ll read a Christmas tree book.

And I’d really love for you to bring pretend snow.

Thank you!

Love, Colt McCall

Mrs. Mosier’s class

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly nice.

For Christmas this year:

I want a toy dog.

I need smelly markers.

I’ll wear a unicorn shirt.

I’ll read “It’s a Butterfly.”

And I’d really love for you to bring an Elsa watch.

Thank you!

Love,

Adele Sempek

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly nice.

For Christmas this year:

I want smelly markers.

I need clothes.

I’ll wear dinosaur clothes.

I’ll read “Catch Me if you can.”

And I’d really love for you to bring a Five Nights of Freddy watch.

Thank you!

Love,

Jonah Andersen

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly nice.

For Christmas this year:

I want Mickey Mouse toys.

I need new shoes.

I’ll wear a sweater.

I’ll read a sweet story.

And I’d really love for you to bring a light up necklace.

Thank you!

Love,

James Napier

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly nice.

For Christmas this year:

I want an American Girl Doll Toyset.

I need food for people who do not have enough food.

I’ll wear a Mrs. Clause dress.

I’ll read “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

And I’d really love for you to bring a wooden Chelsea doll house.

Thank you!

Love,

Finley Kate Pieken

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly nice.

For Christmas this year:

I want an apple watch.

I need new clothes.

I’ll wear a green hat.

I’ll read “Candy Counting Numbers.”

And I’d really love for you to bring a RC car.

Thank you!

Love,

Declan Archibald

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly nice.

For Christmas this year:

I want a RC car.

I need socks.

I’ll wear a waterbottle and a muscle shirt.

I’ll read “Alligator Books.”

And I’d really love for you to bring a dirt bike.

Thank you!

Love,

Easton Sonntag

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly nice.

For Christmas this year:

I want a legos.

I need new shoes.

I’ll wear a gingerbread clothes.

I’ll read “Where’s Waldo.”

And I’d really love for you to bring Star Wars Toys.

Thank you!

Love,

Jacob Beall

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly nice.

For Christmas this year:

I want an Elsa doll.

I need a new shirt.

I’ll wear new boots.

I’ll read “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

And I’d really love for you to bring a new notebook.

Thank you!

Love,

Kennedy Schuler

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly nice.

For Christmas this year:

I want pop its.

I need a snow coat.

I’ll wear a shirt.

I’ll read “Froggy Goes to the Doctor.”

And I’d really love for you to bring Hot Wheels cars.

Thank you!

Love,

Dayton Schelle

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly nice.

For Christmas this year:

I want a waterbottle.

I need crayons.

I’ll wear an Elsa dress.

I’ll read “Happy” books.

And I’d really love for you to bring a unicorn watch.

Thank you!

Love,

Korra Meek

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly nice.

For Christmas this year:

I want an American Girl Doll.

I need new shoes and pants.

I’ll wear my star clothes.

I’ll read “Ten Apples up on Top.”

And I’d really love for you to bring a new backpack.

Thank you!

Love,

Arianna Vasquez

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly nice.

For Christmas this year:

I want a real pony.

I need a winter shirt.

I’ll wear new winter boots.

I’ll read “Berry Merry Christmas.”

And I’d really love for you to bring a princess dress.

Thank you!

Love,

Kodi Jo Frederiksen

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly nice.

For Christmas this year:

I want Elsa doll.

I need a new shirt.

I’ll wear a Chiefs shirt.

I’ll read “Berry Merry Chirstmas.”

And I’d really love for you to bring a pony.

Thank you!

Love,

Avangalign Silence

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly nice.

For Christmas this year:

I want a RC car.

I need glue sticks.

I’ll wear a belt.

I’ll read “Dinosaur books.”

And I’d really love for you to bring a real dirt bike.

Thank you!

Love,

Izaiha Miller

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly nice.

For Christmas this year:

I want puzzles.

I need a waterbottle.

I’ll wear Christmas pink clothes.

I’ll read “Nursery Rhymes Books.”

And I’d really love for you to bring a baby doll.

Thank you!

Love,

Myesam Rax

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly nice.

For Christmas this year:

I want a stuffed unicorn.

I need an umbrella.

I’ll wear light up shoes.

I’ll read “Snowmen at Christmas.”

And I’d really love for you to bring a big toy Barbie.

Thank you!

Love,

Kenzie Jessen

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly nice.

For Christmas this year:

I want a new pencil box.

I need new clothes.

I’ll wear a Santa necklace.

I’ll read “ABC’s of Christmas.”

And I’d really love for you to bring a watch.

Thank you!

Love,

Mckenna Anderson

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly nice.

For Christmas this year:

I want Jack-in-the-box.

I need a new hat.

I’ll wear a Santa dress.

I’ll read “How to Catch an Elf.”

And I’d really love for you to bring an umbrella.

Thank you!

Love,

Rayleigh Smith

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly nice.

For Christmas this year:

I want X-box 12.

I need snowpants.

I’ll wear a new hat.

I’ll read “Rudolph Books.”

And I’d really love for you to bring 100 “V bucks” for video games.

Thank you!

Love,

Drew Strouth

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly nice.

For Christmas this year:

I want it to snow.

I need food.

I’ll wear a necklace.

I’ll read “Desert Exploring Books.”

And I’d really love for you to bring a Barbie Camper.

Thank you!

Love,

Kaysah Duranceau

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly nice.

For Christmas this year:

I want a doll.

I need a waterbottle.

I’ll wear an Anna dress.

I’ll read “Butterfly Books.”

And I’d really love for you to bring a Frozen watch.

Thank you!

Love,

Kassandra Ozuna

Dear Santa,

This year I have been mostly nice.

For Christmas this year:

I want preston.com merchandise.

I need a sweater.

I’ll wear a new hat.

I’ll read “Pete the Cat Saves Christmas.”

And I’d really love for you to bring a 100 “V Bucks” for video games.

Thank you!

Love,

Blake Nichols

