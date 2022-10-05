The Ambassadors of Grace, along with Harbor Lights, will present a Gospel Sing benefit concert for LC Clinic at 6:30 p.m., at the Atlantic Baptist Church, 710 Walnut Street in Atlantic. There is no admission charge for this concert. A love offering will be received. This southern Gospel duo of Dennis and Sharon Perkins will also present their annual benefit concerts on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the New Beginnings Church in Stuart, and on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Creston. LC (Life Care) Clinic is a pregnancy medical clinic, with locations in Creston, Stuart, and Atlantic, providing medical services, peer counseling, and material assistance at no charge, and is funded through the generous donations of individuals, churches, and business sponsors. For more information about LC Clinic, please email info@iowalcclinic.org, or visit our websites www.IowaLcClinic.org and www.HelpLifeCareClinic.org.
