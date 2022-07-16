The Cass County American Cancer Society is selling raffle tickets for a chance to win two tickets to the Iowa vs Iowa State football game on Saturday Sept. 10 in Iowa City. The sideline seats, section 104, row 59, were donated by Greg And Deb Schuler and the winning ticket will be drawn on Friday, Aug. 19. Each raffle ticket is $20(for both seats) and can be purchased at Atlantic Chamber of Commerce or via Venmo by going to @cassrelay2022 (www.venmo.com/u/CassRelay2022). Put your name and phone number in the notes section. If you have any questions contact Deb 712-249-4321 or Chris Parks 712-520-2103. Deb will receive the tickets approximately two weeks prior to game and will transfer the tickets to the winner. All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.

