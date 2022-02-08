Sweetheart Market now accepting preorders

ATLANTIC – Preorders are now being accepted for Produce in the Park’s Sweetheart Market at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com. Sweetheart Market offers both online preordering as well as in-person shopping. Sweetheart Market will be held Saturday, Feb. 12 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Cass County Community Center (805 W. 10th St. Atlantic, IA 50022). Shoppers who preorder will have
the option to either drive-through pickup orders during market hours or come into the market to pick up orders (and maybe do a little extra shopping).
Most vendors are accepting preorders through Thursday, Feb. 10, but in some cases product inventory is limited so it’s best to order soon. A few vendors and products are only available by preorder. For example, Miss NiNi’s Fine Desserts, including cheesecakes, pies, and new Ice Creamy Confections, are available by preorder only. Pomodoro Fresh Italian Food Truck will sell food to-go walkup
at the market, but Pomodoro’s Take & Bake meals are only being offered by preorder.
Sweetheart Market is being held the Saturday before Valentine’s Day and just one day before Super Bowl Sunday, so it’s a great weekend to enjoy delicious desserts and sweet treats, in addition to local foods including fresh vegetables (for game-day relish trays), lots of meats, and more. Additionally, Sweetheart Market will offer a variety of craft and art products such as framed art and prints, goat milk soaps and lip balms, lotions, shower steamers, candles, handbags, jewelry, and home décor including coasters, trays, cutting boards, and more.
For the latest list of vendors and products and for details about preordering, visit www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com.
Sweetheart Market is sponsored by the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, First Whitney Bank and Trust, Camblin Mechanical, Cass County Tourism, Cass County Farm Bureau, and the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.
For updates on Sweetheart Market and other Produce in the Park events, follow Produce in the Park onFacebook (www.facebook.com/ProduceInThePark) or Instagram
(https://www.instagram.com/produceintheparkatlanticia/), or visit the Produce in the Park website and sign up for the market newsletter at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com.