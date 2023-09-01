On Friday, Aug. 18, over 120 Atlantic Community School District staff were hosted for lunch at the United Methodist Church in Atlantic. A group of approximately 15 ladies, made up of members from both the United Methodist Church and the First Presbyterian Church of Atlantic spent the morning preparing a feast of food for all ACSD staff to enjoy.
This group of ladies arrived early the morning of Aug. 18, to prepare homemade sloppy joes, bringing with them an assortment of salads and deserts, prepared and ready to go for the day’s luncheon.
The buffet was arranged in such a manner, with such great attention to detail, that one could not help but wish for multiple plates to accommodate the many delicious offerings available for lunch that day!
Atlantic Community School District staff filtered in throughout the lunch hour in shifts — providing a seamless flow the entire lunch hour. While sitting with new and familiar faces, ACSD current staff spent time talking with these ladies, hearing stories and remembering school years of the past. The luncheon preparation and meal offering is a sacrifice of work and love and one that all Atlantic Community School District employees have eagerly anticipated every year, for the last eight years!
Many of these ladies helped raise the current generation of teachers they prepared the meal for, in one one or another, With a meal made from love, a prayer over the school year, and hugs and high-fives, ACSD Staff are sent on their way that final Friday before the new school year begins, knowing the generation before them is cheering them on.
It’s a tremendous opportunity for our ACSD Staff to be supported and fed a delicious meal by the ladies of the United Methodist and First Presbyterian Churches of Atlantic. What a great example of our district’s yearly theme: Trojan CommUNITY!