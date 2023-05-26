American Legion shares the story of the Poppy

Chris Jensen, left, representing the American Legion Auxiliary presents The Poppy Lady book to area students.

AUDUBON - Chris Jensen representing the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 120 Audubon shared the story of our beloved poppy. The Poppy Lady is a beautiful picture book which Unit 120 donated to the Audubon elementary library as well as to the Audubon Public Library. Chris shared the book with both sections of third graders at Audubon Elementary. Each student was given a poppy to help them remember our service members. A coloring book and poppies were given to the first graders in honor of Poppy Month. Keep your eyes open for a chance to donate to the poppy fund at various locations throughout our community during the month of May and attend the Memorial Day service in your area.