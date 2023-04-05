Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors celebrate with Ascendant Wealth Management Group

Pictured (Left to Right): Jim Kickland, Jo Beth Jensen, Alden Harriman, Megan Sramek, Julie Waters, Krysta Hanson, Kelsey Beschorner, Graydon Schmidt, Anne Quist, Bailey Smith, Tom Gross, Brian Wedemeyer, Zac Wiges, Jenny Johnson, Lana Westphalen, Donnie Drennan, Haley Petersen, Dr.Keith Leonard, Laurie West, Rick Mericle, Bill Saluk, Kathie Hockenberry, John Bricker, Elaine Otte, Jennifer McEntaffer, Sue Liston, Beth Spieker, and Kate Olson.

The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by Ascendant Wealth Management Group at their new location in Atlantic on Thursday, March 30.

