The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by Ascendant Wealth Management Group at their new location in Atlantic on Thursday, March 30.
Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors celebrate with Ascendant Wealth Management Group
Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- PREP GIRLS' SOCCER: Atlantic girls win opener vs. Perry
- COLLEGE SIGNINGS: Taylor McCreedy announces she's going to NW Missouri State
- Two juveniles charged following school threat
- More recent competition for Salute Gymnastics
- Approximately $140,936 granted to Cass County Community Projects
- PREP SOCCER: Atlantic boys change things up, fall to Glenwood
- Trevor Frederickson Memorial Scholarship available
- Atlantic Police investigating school-related threat
- ALL-NT BASKETBALL: Grubbs, Sternberg lead all-area teams
- Atlantic, Anita included on list of 2023 Paint Winners
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.