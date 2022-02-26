Corky Brown was a wife of 63 years and an Iowa Girls basketball enthusiast. In honor of Corky, Peter Brown and family will reward an Atlantic Girl Basketball Player a $1,000 scholarship. It will be offered for the next five years for a new person each year.
To be eligible, an individual must participate in the girls basketball program for three or more years at the high school level and have a high school GPA of 2.50 or higher.
The applicant should submit highlights of her basketball honors and/or leadership roles, a list of community service involvement, other extra curricular high school involvement, her high school transcript, a college letter of acceptance or letter of intent to play basketball or enter a coaching career in girls basketball, and two letters of recommendations - one from her current coach and one from an adult outside of her family.
The applicant should also answer the following questions: 1) What has basketball taught me regards to teamwork? 2) What has basketball done for me as an individual? 3) What was your most memorable moment in basketball? 4) Do you plan to play basketball in college? Yes or No- if yes, what do you hope to gain from the experience? If no, what do you hope to gain from the college experience?
The scholarship recipient will be announced at AHS Senior Night and rewarded after successfully completing the first semester of college with GPA of 2.50. A first semester unofficial college transcript should be sent to Mrs. Honke at the AHS counseling office. Applications should be turned into the AHS Counseling Office no later then April 1.