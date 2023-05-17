Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors visit with Cass Title Services

Ambassadors picture (Left to Right) Anne Quist, Rick Mericle, Tyler McAfee, Jeremy Butler, BJ Hart, Todd Meehan, Bill Saluk, Dolly Bergmann, Elaine Otte, Ken Kahl, Lana Westphalen, Tori Gibson, Alisha Wagner, Laurie West, John Bricker, Krysta Hanson, Kathie Hockenberry, Megan Sramek, Jennifer McEntaffer, Sue Liston, Amanda Hansen, Shannon Nelsen, Julie Waters, Dawn Thompson and Pat McCurdy

The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors hosted Cass Title Services at the Rock Island Depot on Thursday, May 11 to learn more about the new business that serves Cass County.

Tags