Do you sell baked goods, vegetables, eggs, meat, honey, or dream of owning a food truck? The local food scene is growing in Southwest Iowa, and state laws on local food sales have recently changed. The Cass County Local Food Policy Council is partnering with Cass County ISU Extension and Golden Hills RC&D to host a free Local Food Workshop on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 1-4 p.m. at the Cass County Community Center in Atlantic. The workshop is designed to help all local foods producers learn about selling safe and properly licensed food, and to introduce producers to various sales opportunities including farmers markets, schools, grocery stores, food hubs, and more.

