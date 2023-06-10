Pottawattamie County Medical Examiner’s Office receives award for innovation

(photo contributed)

Pictured are (front row from left: PCMEO Investigator Felica Luczek, PCMEO Investigator Kalen Knight, PCMEO Investigator Abby Robinson, PCMEO Chief Investigator/Coordinator Cheri Dahlheim, IDN Partner Relations Coordinator Madelyn Clark and PCMEO Medical Examiner Dr. Christopher Elliott; and (back row) Board of Supervisors, Tim Wichman, Scott Belt, Brian Shea, Susan Miller and Jeff Jorgensen.

 (photo contributed)

The Pottawattamie County Medical Examiner’s Office is celebrating the distinction of being named Iowa Donor Network’s 2023 LEGACI Award Winner for Innovation.

