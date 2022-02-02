EXIRA — Discussions of a possible housing project will still be held, but the special meeting they were planned for — originally scheduled for Jan. 31 — was moved to Feb. 7, according to Exira City Clerk, Lexi Christensen.
City officials around southwest Iowa have talked about a shortage of available housing, and the Exira Council is looking at a project to build houses to encourage people to move in.
The council has been working with Clint Fichter, city manager, and were looking at lots located east of the Dollar General, where the former Exira Elementary School had been.
City attorney Clint Fichter said the plan was to acquire land and build four houses using Iowa Workforce Housing funds supplemented with TIFF financing. The houses would be valued at about $250,000.
According to the Iowa Workforce Housing Fund website, the program helps with construction or rehabilitation of housing, with a limit of $1 million per project.
With budget deadlines coming up, the council will also discuss budget items during the meeting.
The work session is planned for Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. to discuss the issue.