The Cass County Conservation Board is holding a youth fishing derby at Cold Springs Park on June 11. The event is open to the first 50 youths age 15 and under to register for the event. Check-in will run from 8:15 to 8:45 a.m. with the derby starting at 9 and running till 10:30 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for the most total weight, heaviest single fish, longest single fish and shortest single fish. There will also be a raffle following fishing. The Conservation board will have some live bait for use and a limited number of fishing poles for use as well. Members would like to thank all those that donated items for the event: Weirich Welding for the trophies, and Cappel’s Ace Hardware for prizes. To register or for further details, contact Micah Lee with the Cass County Conservation Board at 712-769-2372.
