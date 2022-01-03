The Cass County Pork Producers are taking applications for their 2022 Pork Queen. Applicants must be at least 16 years of age and be the daughter of a CCPP member, or a member herself. If interested, call Denae at 712-249-3505 for an application. The Queen gets a tiara, sash, and reimbursements for travel and expenses, as well as a $250 scholarship.

