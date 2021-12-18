Cass County Choral Society Program set for Dec. 21, 22

The Cass County Choral Society will present the program "Morning Star and More" on Dec. 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Atlantic, located at Eighth and Poplar Streets.
Also performing will be the Brass Bell Choir; Pat McCauley and Jan Highfill on violin and piano; Michelle Andersen and Jan Highfill on a piano duet; the Johnson, McCalla and Highfills as a sextet; and Ashley Fredricksen, Casey Brown, Evan Adamon and Doyle Kneisel, each doing a vocal solo.
Invite a friend if you don't drive after dark.