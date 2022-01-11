Two receive grants to pursue further education

Ashley Masmar, a student of Iowa Western Community College, Harlan, and Makayla Lucero, a student at the University of Nebraska, Kearney were awarded P.E.O Program for Continuing Education Grants from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. They were sponsored by P.E.O. Chapter MU of Atlantic, IA. Each received a $3000 grant towards their studies.
Masmar is pursuing her certification as a licensed practical nurse with the intent to continue on to become an RN.
Lucero is pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work. She is planning become a substance abuse counselor with an emphasis in working with children and families.
The P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education was established in 1973 to provide need-based grants to women in the U.S. and Canada whose education has been interrupted and who find it necessary to return to school to support themselves and/or their families.
P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) has been celebrating women helping women reach for the stars for more than 150 years. Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 116,000 women pursue educational goals by providing over $383 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans. The Sisterhood also owns and supports Cottey College. Through membership, the P.E.O. Sisterhood has brought together more than a half a million women in the United States and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education, while supporting and motivating them. In addition to the educational philanthropies, the P.E.O. Sisterhood provides a framework of support and community for all members. Chapter MU has been a part of the Atlantic community since it was organized in 1975.
What started with a bond of friendship among seven women in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is now one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America with close to 6,000 chapters.
To learn more about P.E.O., its powerful educational philanthropies and see stories of women who have benefited from the programs, visit peointernational.org
You can also join us at:
@PEOInternational on Instagram
@PEOSisterhood on Twitter.com