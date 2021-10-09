A blood drive in Anita will be held on Oct. 12 at the Anita Community Center from noon to 5:30 p.m. Contact Donnis at 712-762-3816 or Mary Lou at 712-762-4471 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter Anita to schedule an appointment.
