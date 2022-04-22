Carol Montag presents her tribute to folk legends Joni Mitchell, Judi Collins and Joan Baez at the Warren Cultural Center on Saturday, May 21, beginning at 7 p.m. The show is part of WCC’s 2021-22 “Locals and Legends” series.
Born in Ames, Montag’s first paid gigs were at a Mexican restaurant in Cedar Rapids. Soon she began performing at colleges, coffeehouses, house concerts, churches, music festivals, and live radio shows. She was a frequent guest on The Flea Market, a live radio show hosted by folk music legend, Jim Post, out of Chicago’s Old Town School of Folk Music.
In the 1990s, Montag was commissioned by Ballet Iowa’s artistic director, Kenneth Oberly, to write songs for a ballet about a farm family in crisis. The work is titled “Swallows Return in the Spring.” Montag toured the midwest performing live with the ballet company.
Montag has recorded four solo albums: Song for Carrie, White, Marigolds, and Second Sermon (on her Monday’s Music record label) and two Christmas albums, Silent Night and Simple Gifts, with the trio known as Tribute (Montag, Kathy Donnelly, and Nina Swanson). Tribute has performed yearly Christmas concerts to sold out crowds in the Cedar Rapids area.
While performing at a private party in Washington, DC, known as Iowa Days, Montag was invited to sing at the 2010 World Food Prize Laureate Award Ceremony by World Food Prize president Kenneth Quinn. Past performers at the ceremony include such notables as John Denver, Ray Charles, and Simon Estes.
Tom Paxton, Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner, called Montag “the best to come out of Iowa since Bonnie Koloc.”
Montag has opened for or shared the stage with: Greg Brown, Arlo Guthrie, Cliff Eberhardt, Pricilla Herdman, Jim Post, Three Dog Night, and David Wilcox.
Tickets are $15 for adults, and students (high school and younger) are free for this and all of the 2021-2022 Locals and Legends shows. Tickets are available at warrenculturalcenter.com or get them at the door.