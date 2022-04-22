Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Cloudy and becoming windy. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 78F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.