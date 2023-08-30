Atlantic – Representatives from Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO), U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) along with developers and city officials in Woodbine and Glenwood came together to celebrate progress on Disaster Recovery housing projects on Tuesday, Aug. 22. These projects are the fruit of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Disaster Recovery funding from the 2019 floods in Southwest Iowa.
The group first met in Woodbine to get a look at a 40 new home project that is nearing completion by NuStyle Development Corporation. These new homes and supporting infrastructure will allow displaced flood victims an opportunity to return to an area they prefer to live at an affordable price. It will also benefit low to moderate income families that want to put down roots in the community. Non-flood impacted households can also apply.
The initial funding was available for communities and counties to apply for to support building new homes, rehabbing homes, and rebuilding vital infrastructure. The cities of Woodbine and Glenwood applied and then took bids for projects from developers. They then selected developer projects that they felt best represented the communities’ needs and got to work after project approval. Malvern, Tabor, Logan, and Hamburg also have active projects.
After their morning visit to Woodbine, representatives from SWIPCO, HUD, and IEDA traveled to view some projects in Glenwood with city officials and representatives of developer Mark Hughes Construction. Glenwood has multiple projects underway including 40 new homes in the Arbor Hills Development with Mark Hughes Construction and the Burr Oak Apartment Complex being developed by Travis Overhue.
SWIPCO Disaster Recovery Coordinator Ashley Hayes said “It is so rewarding to see these projects making progress to give individuals that were displaced by the flood a chance to move back to a small town. Many individuals that have applied have told us they had no choice but to move somewhere they didn’t really want to and they are so happy to return to the area they love.”
Hayes said it takes community support to make these projects happen, “It’s also so great to see the pride these communities have and their future vision for growth.”
Over half of the homes in Woodbine have qualified families in the process of purchase. Developers receive a $100,000 reimbursement to build the homes valued at around $275,000 so they can be sold at a more affordable $175,000 price tag. Hayes said some individuals have also worked with USDA to secure loans, which has been very helpful. Many of the spots in Glenwood also have buyers ready, as do some other smaller projects in Tabor.
If you or anyone you know has an interest in new homes being built in Woodbine, Logan, Glenwood, Malvern, Tabor, or Hamburg. Or if you are interested in new rental opportunities in Glenwood visit www.swipco.org and follow the link on the home page for more information. If you have additional questions call 712-243-4196. SWIPCO is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.