SASF presents scholarships

Pictured from left to right are SASF board member Mark McNees, Rio Johnson, Jayden Proehl, Nina Welter and Jadyn Reid.

The Senior Alumni Scholarship Foundation presented four $2,500 scholarships to Atlantic Seniors at Class Night. Those receiving the scholarships were Rio Johnson, Jayden Proehl, Nina Welter, and Jadyn Reid. The SASF was started in 2003 as alumni recognized the need to assist students to enable them to further their education. Generous donations to the SASF from alumni have allowed the foundation to continue to increase the number and size of the scholarships. Those wanting more information can contact Linda Robinson at First Whitney Bank or alinda@metc.net. Alumni or friends of the SASF wishing to donate may send them to SASF PO Box 205 Atlantic, Iowa 50022.

