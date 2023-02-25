Pancake Supper Supporting 4-H on March 7

The Cass County 4-H Endowment committee is hosting the annual 4-H Endowment Pancake Supper on Tuesday, March 7 from 5 – 7:30 p.m. at the Cass County Community Center in Atlantic. The Pancake Man will be dishing up fresh pancakes while 4-H members serve sausage, milk, and coffee. Supporters can enjoy all you can eat pancakes, cost is $8/adult and $6/youth 10 & under.

