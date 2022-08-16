Produce in the Park Aug. 18: Jason Reed, 2 New Food Trucks, and Salad on a Stick

(photo contributed)

Family business Reyes Tamales will be tamales and refreshing drinks at Produce in the Park on Aug. 18.

 (photo contributed)

ATLANTIC – Produce in the Park is excited to welcome two new food trucks to the park this Thursday, August 18. Reyes Tamales and Soulshine are both much anticipated food vendors. Soulshine operates with the motto, “If we don’t think our food will make your soul shine, we won’t serve it.” On Aug. 18, Soulshine will be selling a variety of gourmet hot dogs and BBQ-inspired foods, such as mac and cheese topped with smoked pulled pork, chili dogs, and hot dogs topped with BBQ and mac and cheese, in addition to traditional smoked pulled pork sandwiches and hot dog kids’ meals. Reyes Tamales will be selling their homemade tamales in pork, chicken, and veggie (a customer favorite), along with refreshing cold drinks made with fresh produce (cucumber and pineapple are expected). While tamales will make for a delicious meal Thursday evening, Arturo also sells them wrapped up and ready for the freezer (tamales freeze well and are easy to re-heat weeks later).

