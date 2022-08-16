ATLANTIC – Produce in the Park is excited to welcome two new food trucks to the park this Thursday, August 18. Reyes Tamales and Soulshine are both much anticipated food vendors. Soulshine operates with the motto, “If we don’t think our food will make your soul shine, we won’t serve it.” On Aug. 18, Soulshine will be selling a variety of gourmet hot dogs and BBQ-inspired foods, such as mac and cheese topped with smoked pulled pork, chili dogs, and hot dogs topped with BBQ and mac and cheese, in addition to traditional smoked pulled pork sandwiches and hot dog kids’ meals. Reyes Tamales will be selling their homemade tamales in pork, chicken, and veggie (a customer favorite), along with refreshing cold drinks made with fresh produce (cucumber and pineapple are expected). While tamales will make for a delicious meal Thursday evening, Arturo also sells them wrapped up and ready for the freezer (tamales freeze well and are easy to re-heat weeks later).
featured
Produce in the Park Aug. 18: Jason Reed, 2 New Food Trucks, and Salad on a Stick
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
A short video from the McCoy Rodeo on Friday night in Atlantic at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS DAY 1: Wereshes lead the field at TOC
- Area Police Reports
- 2022 TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS: New events, expanded field highlight '22 TOC
- Court Reports - Criminal Cases
- 2022 ATLANTIC TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS: Matt Weresh blitzes way to TOC win
- 2022 TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS: Final Results
- TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS DAY 2: Matt Weresh maintains lead at TOC
- Sneak peek for area football in 2022
- TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS FLASHBACK: '83 champion McCoy reflects on TOC win
- Two seriously injured in Guthrie County accident
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.