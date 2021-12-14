4-H Club sets up directory for Lorah Township Cemetery

Members of the Pymosa 4-H Club set up a directory for the Lorah Township Cemetery. This directory was made possible by a grant from Pioneer Seed, Pymosa Township, and Pymosa 4H Club. Directory information was provided by members of the Cass County Genealogical Society who first walked the cemetery in 1985. Burials and grave locations of 121 individuals were recorded. Additional information can be found at iagenweb.org/cass/cemetery/lorahcem/index.htm
Lorah Cemetery History
The land for the Lorah Cemetery was deeded to township trustees in 1856 by James Mayhew and James Brinkenhoff. The first homesteader death in Pymosa Township was the small daughter of James Brinkenhoff. She was first buried in the family yard, but her body was moved to the cemetery once it was established. The last burial in the cemetery is believed to be Frederick Stuetelberg in 1935. Unfortunately, the cemetery records were destroyed in a fire at a trustee’s home.
After the last burial, the cemetery was neglected for many years and plum brush had grown up all over the place. Hogs had gotten in and rooted out gravestones. In the 1950’s, the 4H clubs in cooperation with the township trustees, took over the cemetery care with the clubs receiving tax funds for cemetery maintenance. The 1985 cemetery walk indicated that there were many unmarked graves. Unfortunately, there are now many more. Time and elements have taken their toll. Some markers recorded can no longer be found. One corner of the cemetery contains a pile of broken gravestones and parts. Many are just blank bases, but a few contain markers with inscriptions that are still partially readable. Many grave inscriptions are in German.
This cemetery was also at one time known by locals as the Pleasant Valley Cemetery. According to a 1917 News Telegraph obituary, a man who lived in Marne was to be buried in the “Pleasant Valley Cemetery” at Lorah. The Bridgewater Gazette in May of 1923, stated that “a man was buried in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Atlantic.” Other obituaries also recorded this.
There are persons that have been buried at Lorah according to obituaries, but no stone remains. It is believed at one time that several remains were moved to the Atlantic Cemetery. Listed below are some of those names.
Birdsall, James B. 74 years Died Aug. 1, 1931 Husband of Hannah Birdsall
Comer, L.D. Died July, 1905
Comer, Lila 81 years Died Nov. 18, 1908
Comer Infant Died Mar. 22, 1906 Son of Mr. & Mrs. George Comer
Earl, Welter Died 1883 Remains moved to the Atlantic Cemetery by daughter, Mrs. Jack Woolsey on Sept. 11, 1910
Goodale, Mrs. Jefferson Died Jan. 26, 1894
Kelley, Infant Died Jan. 26, 1894 Daughter of James Kelley and wife
Mayhew, James 59 years Died Dec. 28, 1864
Mayhew, Anna E. 78 years Died May 1, 1886 Wife of James Mayhew
Westphalen, Johann Adolph Died July 16, 1884 Son of Henning & Catherine Westphalen