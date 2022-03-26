ATLANTIC — Officials with Leonard Management — the owners of the Atlantic McDonalds — are operating on a tight schedule, with plans to completely demolish their current building and be up and operating by the end of July.
Blake Zogleman said the new McDonalds will include upgrades to the kitchen as well as changes intended to serve customers faster.
The new building will look different, “More like the newer stores in Omaha,” he said. A picture of the new exterior included light gray stone with McDonalds yellow trim.
In the parking lot, a second lane will be added in order to speed up ordering at the drive through, in order to help them serve customers faster, Zogleman said.
Inside the kitchen will be updated with new state-of-the-art equipment.
Zogleman is one of three owners of the franchise, which is a family business started by Steve Leonard.
Leonard opened his first restaurant in 1991, and today works with his son and son-in-law, Nate Leonard and Zogelman.
Nate Leonard was helping out at his dad’s restaurants when he was younger, after school and on weekends. He officially got involved in McDonalds in 2011, and worked all the positions until becoming a general manager.
Blake Zogleman was interested in becoming part of the family business, and started working for Leonard Management in 2010, and started out as a crew member working his way up through the business, until making General Manager and Supervisor, Director of Operations.
Zogleman said the family had started with one restaurant in Missouri Valley, and believed the Atlantic store had been open about 30 years.
Leonard Management has McDonalds locations in four states, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota. In Iowa, they have a location in Shelby, along with the original Missouri Valley store and Atlantic.
He said a lot of the employees at the Atlantic store had been with the McDonalds organization since he started in 2013 and longer. He said the management team had found places for their workers in other McDonalds — like one in Shelby for example — during the renovation work.
“We are looking at retaining those folks, as well as adding some more,” Zogleman said, adding that he was looking forward to seeing the new store. “We plan to improve our operation, making it easier for people to come in and get their Big Mac.”
“Atlantic is a great town, and we’re glad to be a part of it,” Zogleman said.