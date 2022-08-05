The Cass County Conservation Board is sponsoring a “Breakfast with the Birds” Program, which will be held at Sunnyside Park, Camblin’s Addition Shelter in Atlantic, on Aug. 20 2022 at 9 a.m. Free will donations accepted! Kay Neuman, rehabilitator and Educator at S.O.A.R., Saving Our Avian Resources will show and discuss several of her permanently injured birds and will hopefully have one that is fully recovered and ready to release back into the wild!

