Area Church Services

Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.