ATLANTIC — The Atlantic McDonald’s will be closing its doors today for an extensive renovation project. It is expected to reopen sometime this summer.
A sign on the door, announcing the closing, said “We welcome all your smiles back this summer.”
The Atlantic Planning and Zoning Commission approved site plans for the new McDonald’s, which will be located at the same site as the current restaurant.
At the Planning and Zoning meeting, commission members heard from Casey Thompson, a design engineer from Bishop Construction in Des Moines. Bishop construction was hired to do the work by McDonald’s Real Estate Company, based in Elkhorn, Neb.
Thompson said the new building would have a secondary drive-through, with two side by side order points instead of the single one at the current store, to hopefully get customers through the line faster.
At the time demolition was slated to begin Feb. 22, but closing was moved to Wednesday, March 23, and the restaurant was due to be completed by this summer.