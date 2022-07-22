Cass County businesses and organizations are coming together to address hunger and improve nutrition by growing food. This spring, through a Growing Together grant from Iowa State Extension, Cass County Master Gardeners and Grow Another Row provided free food plants to people visiting food pantries and Grow Another Row stands. When the Atlantic Hy-Vee Lawn and Garden Center closed for the season in July, the store donated additional food plants and herbs to the project. The Atlantic Lions Club also received a grant this spring from the Cass County Community Foundation to expand and enhance the community garden at Mollett Park in Atlantic, adding garden space and installing edible landscape plants. Combined, these efforts are creating more access to fresh, local produce in yards, gardens and produce stands across the county.

