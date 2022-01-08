DNR Naturalist Anne Riordan said a recent program survey showed hiking and winter wildlife were two top choices when it came to programs, so she is organizing two hikes this month.
The first one - named Wildlife in Winter Hike- will be held on Sunday, Jan. 23 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and those interested in attending should meet at the Campground Playground Area at Lake Anita. The second one - named the Who Goes There Night Hike - will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The night hike will include blacklight tracking to find and follow tracks left by animals along the trail. Those interested in attending should meet at Campground Playground Area at Lake Anita. Icy road conditions would cause cancellations. Call 641-295-6028 with any questions.