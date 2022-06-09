Camblin Mechanical Inc graduates three from Associated Building and Contractors apprenticeship program

Camblin Mechanical celebrated the graduation of four apprentices Friday night at Riverside Casino and Resort. Blain Nolte, Eric Phifer and Taymen Brawdy along with Lucas Carter from Camblin Plumbing and Heating. Blain and Eric were in attendance along with 75 other graduates from the ABC plumbing, electrical, HVAC and insulating trades with a total class of over 200 graduating in 2022.
Randy Watts, President and Training Director for Camblin Mechanical commented, “This event marks the end of a four-year training process. Each year consists of 2000 hours of on-the-job training and 144 hrs of combined class and online time.”
The apprenticeship process combines the classroom and book instructions with hands on daily tasks assigned on their respective jobsite. At the end of the four years, they have covered their respective trade and learned how to apply their skills.
“It is such a joy to watch each apprentice grow from year to year. The 4th year student is much different than the first year, being more focused and driven to succeed. The 4th year is mostly buisiness operation concepts and leadership” commented Randy.
Now that they have graduated, they can sit for the state plumbing test and once passed, attain the title “State Licensed Journeyman Plumber."
“Throughout the apprentice process we develop career paths for each apprentice, highlighting particular skills each may have and enjoy. Using that passion, we build their career to success” states Watts. “The walk across the stage is really the beginning of greater things to come and we are very passionate here at Camblins of supporting their dreams”.
Camblin Mechanical currently has 16 plumbing apprentices in Levels 2 through 4 and expect a class of five to six first year students this fall. Classes run from September thru April.