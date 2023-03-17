Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors visit Brown’s Shoe Fit Co.

Pictured are (seated) Brown’s Shoe Fit Staff (Left to Right): Joyce Weiser, Avery Zakrzewski and Brian Ruge; Ambassadors (Left to Right): Kelsey Beschorner, Sue Liston, Krysta Hanson, Jo Beth Jensen, Julie Waters, Megan Sramek, Colt Doherty, Abbey Becker, Dr. Keith Leonard, John Bricker, Jim Kickland, Alden Harriman, Jeremy Butler, Anne Quist, Tori Gibson and Bailey Smith.

The Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by Brown Shoe Fit Co. on Thursday, March 9. Ambassadors welcomed Avery Zakrzewski as the new Manager in Training/ Assistant Manager.

