Atlantic Library Book Sale set for Oct. 19-22

ATLANTIC - The Friends of the Atlantic Library group is holding their semi-annual fall book sale on Oct. 19-22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 19-21 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 22 in the library meeting room.
jeffl
Interviews with the Atlantic boys cross country team.
