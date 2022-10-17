Atlantic Library Book Sale set for Oct. 19-22

(photo contributed)

(photo contributed)

 (photo contributed)

ATLANTIC - The Friends of the Atlantic Library group is holding their semi-annual fall book sale on Oct. 19-22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 19-21 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 22 in the library meeting room.

