AHS Class holds 55th year reunion

The Atlantic High School Class of 1966 held its 55th year reunion on Oct. 8 and 9. Weekend events included an informal gathering at Rumors Lounge on friday evening and a Saturday evening buffet at The Venue in Atlantic.
Jim Gaines extended the welcome to classmates and Wayland Hopley gave the invocation. After the meal, the Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the veterans of the class stood to be honored.
Jim Gaines shared a video he had prepared honoring deceased classmates. Kathy Eden Hayes read some poetry written by deceased classmate Dale Witzman. Judy Fortney Winkelman provided table decorations. Steve Parrott led a time of classmates sharing memories of hig school days and growing up in Atlantic together and visiting together. A former teacher attending was Forrest Schnobrich.
Committee members planning the event were Steve Parrott, Jim Gaines, Jody Fortney Winkelman and Charlene Lilienthal. Charlotte Anderson Bancroft attended Saturday evening, but was unable to be present for the picture.