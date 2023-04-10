Miles Mundorf

Miles Mundorf

In an effort to recognize area students who have excelled in academics and demonstrated the characteristics of a successful, well-rounded student, the Board of Control of the Hawkeye 10 Conference has created the Hawkeye 10 Conference All-Academic Team.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.