SWIPCO welcomes Petersen as communications coordinator

ATLANTIC – The Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) is happy to welcome C.J. Petersen to its staff in the newly created role of Communications Coordinator. Petersen will oversee community outreach, public engagement, media communications, and educational programming for SWIPCO and SWITA in order to promote the organization’s collaborative development efforts. He will also work to increase awareness and use of public transit services.
“Southwest Iowa is the best place I’ve called home, and I truly appreciate the opportunity to come back,” said Petersen, 31. “SWIPCO and SWITA are vital instruments for improving our rural way of life, and I’m excited to help tell that story.”
Petersen, a 2008 graduate of Atlantic High School who was most recently employed as a human resources coordinator, brings several years of communications and community organizing experience to his new role. Petersen joined the SWIPCO/SWITA team Jan. 3 working in the Atlantic office.
“SWIPCO and SWITA contribute a huge amount to our region, but because we do everything from getting kids to school to making small business loans, it can be hard to focus on communicating about that work, which is what having C.J. onboard will allow us to do,” said John McCurdy, Executive Director of SWIPCO. “We support local people with local services, and I can’t think of a better way to live our values than by bringing someone like C.J. home to do the work he loves.”
Petersen and his husband, Luke, plan to relocate from their home in Templeton in the spring.