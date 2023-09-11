Marlin and Carolyn Rossell of rural Lewis will celebrate their 60th Wedding anniversary on Sept. 15. Family members suggest a card shower in lieu of gifts, and cards may be sent to the couple at: 54162 Newton Road, Lewis, Iowa 51544.
60th Wedding Anniversary Card Shower
Jennifer Nichols
