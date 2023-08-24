Pastor's Column

The floors are all waxed and shiny. The rooms have been painted a fresh new color. Classrooms are being rearranged and parents are getting new clothes to replace the ones their children have outgrown. Teachers have quietly begun the process of getting ready for a new year. The Iowa State Fair is almost here, and summer vacations are coming to an end. It is time to come back to school! A stroll through the school supplies each year reminds me that the time is near. For some a cheer goes up and for some a sense of dread and foreboding rolls in like a summer storm off in the horizon!
This is one of my favorite times of the year because each year as a teacher, I knew that there would be a new start in August. Sure, there would be some transition time when the rules are learned, and the classroom process would begin again but it was like turning a page as I greeted my students for the first time in three months. How had they changed? What had happened during their eventful summer vacation? I loved to watch them change and grow in those few short months. Each year I would sit near the windows of my classroom to watch the kids get off the buses with their new backpacks and school supplies, new tennis shoes and fresh haircuts. Most were ready for the new beginning just around the corner. I still get excited this time of year for new beginnings!
I can’t help but think that we continue in this routine each fall even decades after we have graduated. New beginnings can be stressful even when welcomed. New jobs, new homes, new life situations from health challenges, these changes come, and the Bible reminds us in the Book of Isaiah (43:18-19) to “forget the former things; do not dwell on the past. See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland.” Certainly, this can be easier said than done! The key phrase I hang onto is, “See, I am doing a new thing!” What is God doing new in your life?
As the seasons begin to change and we head into the fall schedules, it is a great time to draw encouragement from God’s Word. It’s also a great time to begin a new routine of devotion, scripture reading and worship! Take some time to read about God’s promises in Scripture so you can face each week with God’s strength and courage. If you are feeling defeated, overwhelmed, or without hope, take heart! Seek out your pastor, or a friend who will encourage you to keep going and trusting that God is walking with you through whatever challenge you face. God makes a way through the wilderness for each of us.
I look forward to a new beginning again this year and hope your new beginning includes worship in the faith community of your choice.
Peace and joy,
Pastor Lauri