Cumberland and Massena responders and Cass County EMS were called to 78484 Quincy Road for a middle aged man run over by a cow.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible.

Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Trending Food Videos