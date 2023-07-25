Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors visit the Fish Store and Pet Center

On Thursday, July 20. the Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors visited the Fish Store and Pet Center in Atlantic to celebrate the new ownership and merchandise selection. The Ambassadors also had the opportunity to learn about the process behind their renovations and meet with the new owner.
Mike Cook, new owner of the Fish Store and Pet Center, shared about why he chose to take on this role and how he was able to reach it. After being in business for over 35 years, the previous owner, Rick Johnson, was looking to retire. Cook, who is a native to the area, thought that keeping this business would be a great opportunity for the community. With his prior experience shopping in the store, as well as his love for pets, Cook was eager to have this longtime Atlantic business up and running again. He knew how important it was to have a local business with such a unique inventory in the area, so he made the choice to move from Florida back to a former family member’s home.
Cook is excited to watch his business and customer base continue to grow, as sales have increased in comparison to previous months. He has stayed busy ordering new inventory to fit the needs of all pet owners and other customers, in addition to the different renovations that have taken place. The Fish Store and Pet Center carries a variety of live animals such as fish, reptiles, birds, hamsters, and puppies that Cook breeds himself. Cook also carries a wide selection of animal feeds, toys, and habitats.
The Fish Store and Pet Center is open 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturdays, with an open house event held during their business hours on Friday and Saturday.
For more information regarding the business, visit their Facebook page, the Fish Store and Pet Center, or call 712-243-1760. The Fish Store and Pet Center is located at 13 W 4th Street in Atlantic.