ATLANTIC — Two very different benefit events will be held the day before Relay for Life in Cass County, all for a good cause.
You’ll want to get up early for the annual Relay for Life Tractor Ride which will begin and end at the Cass County Fairgrounds on Saturday. Riders will register at 8 a.m. and take off at 8:30 a.m., and travel through three different counties in southwest Iowa. A $25 donation to Relay for Life is requested, and lunch will be available for a separate cost. The Rootbeer floats at the end of the ride, back at Sunnyside Park, are included. Tractor riders can register ahead by calling 712-254-1670, 712-249-3846 or by emailing knottyladiesquilt@gmail.com.
Want to keep the pedal to the metal in a completely different fashion?
Get your sewing machine, fabric, patterns and more together for the Knotty Ladies Retreat at the Exira Event Center, also on Saturday, June 25. The quilting retreat will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers the quilters a chance to have fun while working on their projects, and on-lookers are always welcome. The cost to participate is a $30 donation to Relay for Life, with a $5 discount if you bring a pillow case to donate. Organizers encourage participants to bring friends, projects and just enjoy a productive day — there will be drawings for door prizes and lunch will be available for purchase, or participants can go out and get lunch in the area. All proceeds will go to Relay for Life as well.
Register by emailing knottyladiesquilt@gmail.com, and registration is required because space is limited.