The Cass County Conservation Board is sponsoring a “Breakfast with the Birds” Program at Sunnyside Park, Camblin’s Addition Shelter in Atlantic on Aug. 19 at 9 a.m. Free will donations accepted! Cassie Wendl, Educator at S.O.A.R., Saving Our Avian Resources will show and discuss several of her permanently injured birds and will hopefully have one that is fully recovered and ready to release back into the wild.
“Please help us support raptors and education! We hope you will join us!” organizers said.